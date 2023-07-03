‘Orthodox Syrian Christian’ Community of Udupi Calls to End Manipur Violence

Udupi: On the occasion of the Feast of St Thomas the Apostle of India, celebrated as “Indian Christian Day,” representatives of the Orthodox Syrian Christian Community in Udupi District, Karnataka, submitted a memorandum to the President of India and the Prime Minister through the Additional District Collector of Udupi District, Veena BN K.A.S.

The memorandum highlights the disturbing rise in violent incidents in Manipur over the past few months, including armed clashes, acts of terrorism, extortion, targeted killings, and the destruction of religious places, particularly Christian churches.

Furthermore, it draws attention to the displacement of over 50,000 people, with more than 200-300 religious centres being vandalized. This violence has had a severe impact on the social, economic, and cultural fabric of the state. We believe it is imperative to take immediate action to address this situation and restore peace in Manipur.

Citing Article 355 of the Indian Constitution, which empowers the Union to protect states against internal disturbances and ensure the proper functioning of state governments. We earnestly appeal to the President and the Prime Minister to exercise their constitutional authority in this regard.

It strongly urges the central government to deploy additional security forces to maintain law and order, establish a Peacekeeping Commission to facilitate dialogue and peace-building initiatives and consider dissolving the state government due to its failure to uphold the principles of peace and protect the rights of its citizens.

Moreover, it emphasizes the importance of fostering peace, trust, and dialogue among different communities in Manipur including initiatives promoting inter-community understanding, harmony, and inclusivity crucial for rebuilding a peaceful coexistence, requesting financial assistance to aid the recovery and reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure, supporting the affected individuals and communities.

The Orthodox Syrian Christian Community is hopeful that the President and Prime Minister will recognize the urgency of this situation and take swift action to address the violence in Manipur hoping that they will uphold the principles of justice and equality, ensuring the protection and well-being of all citizens.

The memorandum was presented by the clergy representatives, including Fr David Crasta, Fr Abraham Kuriakose, Fr Noel Lewis, Fr Antony Mervin D’Silva, lay leaders Milton Olivera, Moses Rodrigues, and Roshni Olivera.

