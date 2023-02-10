Orthopaedic Dept at KMC Attavar achieves rare Accomplishment with 3 Joint Replacement Surgeries in Single day

Mangaluru: The Department of Orthopaedics at KMC Hospital Attavar took it to the next level with three back-to-back surgeries in a single day. All three procedures, which included two total hip replacements and one total knee replacement, went smoothly and in a well-planned manner.

The major feat was accomplished by the ortho unit headed by Prof (Dr) Atmananda Hegde, Dr B Seetharama Rao and Dr B Chethan Shetty and supported by Dr Shaila S Kamath and Dr Aneesha from the Department of Anaesthesiology.

Exclusive Orthopaedic centres and corporate Hospitals might perform way more replacement surgeries in a single day. However, KMC Attavar, being a teaching hospital, has shown that the same surgeries can be done in a medical college setting at an affordable cost. It was possible to accomplish this feat, thanks to an exceptional team effort of surgeons, Anaesthetists, OT nurses and technicians.

A joint replacement surgery involves replacing the surfaces of the bones, which make up the joint, with metal or plastic implants. They are more commonly done for degenerative joint diseases. Due to degenerative joint diseases, people find it difficult to walk or stand and in some cases, become severely dependent on others.

In the early stages of degenerative arthritis, there is still a chance of relief without surgery, but in severe cases, replacements will provide a one-stage, relatively quick, and long-lasting solution. Joint replacements restore function and in some cases, return livelihood to families that are monetarily dependent on a few members. Most notably, replacements alleviate pain.

All three patients have been discharged from the hospital after successful joint replacement surgeries and rehabilitation. KMC Hospital Attavar has a team of dedicated and experienced Orthopaedic Surgeons, Anaesthetists, Physiotherapists and well-trained OT staff to carry out multiple complex bone and joint surgeries and rehabilitation to assist ailing patients.

