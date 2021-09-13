Spread the love



















‘Oscar Fernandes was a Simple, Modest and an Astute Leader’ – Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Sri Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has described former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes as “a simple and modest person with keen political acumen and genuine concern for the welfare of common man.

“The state in particular and the country, in general, have lost a leader who had endeared himself to all hues and shades of politics by his affable nature and transparent sincerity in handling people’s issues,” the Speaker has said, in a condolence message.

