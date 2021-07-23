Spread the love



















OSCAR is Not OSWALD? Former MP Oscar Fernandes’ Health Condition Stable in ICU

Mangaluru: Due to rumours that were spread after someone found out from a web about the obituary of one person named Oswald Fernandes, aged 76, a resident of Lobo Lane, Kadri, Mangaluru who died on Thursday 22 July 2021, and without clarification assuming that person was Oscar Fernandes, spread the news, which was quickly published by a couple of websites, which created all the confusion and the FAKE was spread like FIRE! In the meantime, DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar issued a clarification stating that “False messages are spreading regarding the health status of Oscar Fernandes . He is still under medical care in the ICU at Yenepoya Hospital, Kodialbail, Mangaluru. Any other messages are false and misguided. Action will be taken against those people and media spreading fake news”.

As per a bevy of Congress leaders who visited the hospital to check on the health condition of Oscar Fernandes, and after interacting with Oscar’s wife Blossom and other family members and also the doctors there, have said that “Former Union minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes continues to be in the ICU, but his health condition is improving on the third day”. It should be noted that Oscar was critically injured after an accidental fall at his apartment at Padavinangady, while doing his regular exercises on Monday. While he had been for routine dialysis, he underwent a check-up for a severe headache due to internal head injury, and later was admitted to the ICU in the hospital.

Congress Leaders visited Yenepoya Hospital where Oscar is getting treatment

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed and opposition leader in the Legislative Council S R Patil visited the veteran Congress leader at the hospital on Thursday. Shivakumar told the reporters after visiting Fernandes and his relatives, that Fernandes’ health condition is better. “His health is not as bad as portrayed in the media. Family members and doctors are confident. He is fine and we are confident that he will make a full recovery. They (doctors) are taking opinion and will decide the next phase of treatment. There are apprehensions since he is in ICU and lacked body movements in the past two days. Let us all pray for his early recovery,” the KPCC president said. AICC secretary Ivan D’Souza, DCC president K Harish Kumar and former minister B Ramanath Rai offered special prayers at Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple for the speedy recovery of Oscar Fernandes.

Prayers were also held at Bishop’s House Church by Congress leaders and others

To a query as to whether Fernandes will be shifted elsewhere for treatment, Shivakumar said, Mangaluru hospitals are best in the country. “I have spoken to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi yesterday and they have also spoken to the family members of Fernandes. I also have been sending reports and they are (Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi) getting updates on his health condition,” he said. Meanwhile, the KPCC has cancelled the meeting of party leaders from Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada to be chaired by AICC secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, which was scheduled on Friday in Mangaluru. “We have postponed the meeting in the wake of our leader’s ill-health. We will reschedule the same only after Fernandes is recovered,” he added.

Meanwhile after all the fake news was spreading on Oscar Fernandes, the family members of Oscar said that false information is being disseminated regarding health status on a few websites and social media, which is far from the truth, however, that he is still under treatment in ICU at the Yenepoya hospital. and also that Oscar is still under treatment in ICU at Yenepoya Hospital in the city. They have urged not to spread rumours over his health. Rumours are that as per AICC sources, that the Oscar Fernandes family will file a criminal case and proceed on a suit for defamation against those websites and social media pages who are spreading false and misleading information regarding the health status of Oscar Fernandes.

Family, Relatives & Friends of Oscar Fernandes request Media not to publish FAKE News!

Former CM Siddaramaiah who had also visited the hospital speaking to media said, “Doctors and family members of Oscar are confident that he will recover. His condition is not serious as projected in few websites. He seems to be very fine. He will recover and we are praying for it. Doctors at Yenepoya hospitals have also consulted other experts on further treating Oscar Fernandes. Until then I urge the media not to spread false news”.

Yours truly of Team Mangalorean who is very close to Oscar’s family who is being informed on his health, will update on Oscar’s health as received. Trust Mangalorean.com for TRUE News and not the FAKE news as appears in few websites/media. Meantime, let us all pray as per request of Oscar’s family for his speedy recovery. Thank You!

