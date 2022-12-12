Osmitay – Konkani Movie Poster Released

Mangaluru: On 11-12-22, the poster launch event of Mandd Sobhan’s debut film Osmitay (Identity) was held at Kalangann, Shaktinagar. Tulu film director Vijay Kumar Kodialbail and Konkani actor-producer Prince Jacob launched the film’s poster in a unique way by pasting the it on the wall.

Kodialbail who spoke on the occasion, said Konkani Christians staged Tulu plays in their church premises and have contributed to the development of theatre. He wished Konkani cinema to grow as the Tulu film industry grew.

Businessmen Roy Castelino, Rohan Monteiro, Vincent Cutinho, Olvin Rodrigues and Mandd Sobhann officials Louis Pinto, Stany Alvares, Kishore Fernandes were present on the stage.

Eric Ozario, speaking about the film, said that this movie, which is a search for Konkani identity and has an inside view about the migration of Konkani people, will be relatable to people of all walks of life. The lead actor – Ashwin D’Costa and the lead actress – Sonal Agnes Monteiro, who were selected through auditions, were introduced, which was followed by the introduction of the main technical crew of the film.

Story – Eric Ozario; Screenplay & dialogues – Joel Pereira; Associate directors – Nellu Permannur, Nikilesh, Joel Pereira; Cinematography – Balaraj Gowda; Editing – Mavin Joel Pinto; Costumes – Denis Monteiro; Music – Eric Ozario, Alwyn Fernandes, Joel Pereira; Background scores – Prem Bharath; Digital Mixing – B.J. Bharath; D.I. & VFX – Sarva Studios, Bangalore; Publicity – Marian D’Souza; Stills – Nellu Permannur; Choreography – Avil Dcruz, Rahul Pinto; Production Manager – Kartik Rai Adyanadka; Executive Producer – Rony Arun; Asst Directors – Amrin D’Souza, Rajith Pinto; Logistics – Alron Rodrigues, Royston Fernandes; Research – Fr Pius Fidelis Pinto, Fr Jayaprakash, Dr Joyer Noronha, Dr Mona Mendonca; Art – Henry Ferrao; Poster Design – Wilson Kayyar; Acting workshop– Viddu Uchchil; Lyrics – Fr Alwyn Sequeira, Rony Crasta, Lloyd Rego; Office – Victor Mathias; Hospitality – Naveen Lobo; Producer – Louis J Pinto, Mandd Sobhann Productions; Director – Vilas Ratnakar Kshatriya.

Lulu Fortes from Goa mesmerized the audience with her performance of Goan songs. The music team led by Roshan Bela, comprising of Sanjith Rodrigues, Stalin D’Souza, Russel Rodrigues and Prajwal Fronteiro backed her singing. Arun Raj Rodrigues compered the programme