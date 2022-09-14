OTT premiere of Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka-starrer ‘Hush Hush’ on Sep 23



Mumbai: The makers of the all-woman whodunit series ‘Hush Hush’ released the trailer on Tuesday and amped up the excitement about it.

The seven-episode web series, which will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 22, is helmed by Tanuja Chandra and features Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Ayesha Jhulka.

It is a story of a set of women whose lives take a dramatic turn when a secret from their past comes out. It seems like a searing blend of suspense, mystery and rollercoaster emotions.

Chandra, who first got noticed because of her script for the Yash Chopra blockbuster ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’, and later for directing ‘Dushman’, said: “The female genre has been my abiding passion but a female-first cast and crew is something of a dream come true for me.”

She added: “I have loved working on ‘Hush Hush’ with a formidable cast and a team deeply committed to creating something unusual but also a show that speaks to the times we live in. Having women as producers and heads of department just made it that much more special.”

Juhi, who’s making her debut in a web series after playing a lead role in Rishi Kapoor’s last film, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, noted: “The plot of ‘Hush Hush’ grabbed my attention. I knew in an instant that this is a special project I’d love to work on.”

Also making her OTT debut is the popular Bollywood actress of the 1990s, Ayesha Jhulka, who’ll be remembered from ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’. She sounded elated about her OTT debut and hoped viewers would give her the same love she got from them for her films. She noted that ‘Hush Hush’ was truly “the perfect project to embark upon for my digital debut”.

Sharing her experience of working in an all-woman project, Soha said: “It brought in a sense of excitement and fun that will translate on screen for viewers to see. I am certain that the audiences will be engrossed throughout the series and will relate to it.”

Shahana Goswami, who was last seen in ‘Bombay Begums’, said every character in the series has a gripping story. ‘Hush Hush’, she added, has a gripping narrative that’ll pique audience interest across the world.

“Each character in the series is a very different kind of woman and will be relatable to all,” she concluded.

