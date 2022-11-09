Ought to be prepared for any operational contingencies: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday commended the Indian Army for maintaining a high operational readiness towards ensuring security and national sovereignty.



New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday commended the Indian Army for maintaining a high operational readiness towards ensuring security and national sovereignty.

“I have full faith and confidence in the Indian Army and its leadership”, said the Defence Minister, adding that one has to be prepared for any operational contingencies and hence the operational readiness should always be at its peak.

He was interacting with the senior leadership of the Indian Army on the third day of the Army Commanders’ Conference here. The conference is an apex level biannual event being held in New Delhi from November 7-11. During the event, Indian Army’s apex leadership is comprehensively deliberating upon all aspects of existing security scenarios and challenges for the present security apparatus.

In addition, the conference is also focusing on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernisation through indigenisation and induction of Niche technologies.

The Defence Minister reasserted the faith of the billion-plus citizens in the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country. He highlighted the stellar role played by the Army in guarding the borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration whenever called for.

Singh also complimented the forces for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he has always been experiencing first hand during his visits to forward areas. He commended the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and thereby progressing towards the aim of “Modernisation through Indigenisation or ‘Atma Nirbharta’.