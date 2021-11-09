Spread the love



















Our Bajpe-Our Pride! AAP & Locals Making Bajpe Environmental Friendly by Tree Plantation

Mangaluru: Aam Aadmi Party Bajpe unit together with the local Bajpe people participated in a joint event of planting tree saplings along the old airport roadside just opposite to Morning star school. The Bajpe general public from all walks of life actively participated in the event. They expressed that making Bajpe green with plants is the need of the Bajpe. With industrialisation and urbanisation, the environment is badly damaged. People of Bajpe are seeing the after effects of environmental destruction in the deterioration of general health of the public such as breathing problems, allergies to skin, watery eyes etc.

Bajpe people are here to plant the tree saplings and thus to make a beginning. Aam Aadmi Party interacted with many individuals and has recorded their concerns and requirements of Bajpe. The Aam Aadmi party Bajpe unit will reach out to all Bajpe people and will seek their active participation in making Bajpe green. AAP Bajpe will continue with this plantation drive over next few weeks to make things happen in Bajpe. Our Bajpe – our pride is the AAP call to the Bajpe

Sister Reena, the Principal of Morning Star school inaugurated the event by planting the first tree sapling. Robert Franklyn Rego, AAP Bajpe president, Smt Rita Pinto, AAP Bajpe mahila unit head, Felix , Franky Dsouza, Smt Suman Sequira from Bajpe were present in the event. AAP DK convenor Er Rajendra Kumar & AAP Udupi & DK observer Ashok Adamale together with AAP volunteers from Mangalore and Moodbidri also participated in the event.

