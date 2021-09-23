Spread the love



















Our bowlers did a pretty good job, says Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant



Dubai: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on Wednesday expressed his delight over his team’s comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 game at the Dubai International Stadium here.

“Very happy with this performance. We had a good first phase… Happy to start this way. We want to focus on the process (is what coach Ricky Ponting says). It was pretty good bowling… our bowlers did a pretty good job to restrict them. We have one of the quickest bowlers in the world. Pretty happy as the skipper,” Pant said after the match.

Capitals produced an all-round performance to thrash Hyderabad by eight wickets. After the bowlers kept Hyderabad to a below-par 134/9 in 20 overs, Delhi made an easy task of a chase of 135 with 13 balls to spare. The win also takes Delhi to top of the points table with 14 points from nine matches while Hyderabad remains at the bottom with just two points from eight matches.

Meanwhile, Delhi pacer Anrich Nortje, who was declared man-of-the-match for taking two crucial wickets and giving away just 12 runs in his given 4 overs, said, “Obviously missing out on the first half of the tournament… Personally I wanted to bring the energy. Looking at the first game of the tournament, we decided it was nice to see some grass.”

“Nice to have some sort of assistance, we didn’t have to do too much; just keep it simple. I don’t focus on that (getting the big wickets),” he added.

