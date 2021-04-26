Spread the love



















OUR CONTRIBUTION TO SAVE THE MOTHER PLANET

Panjim-Goa : As far as possible, if we create our own small forests in our own limited area with local trees and plants, we will have pure air, cooler climate, rise in ground water level, more rain and the company of birds and colourful butterflies.

I did create a mini botanical garden of local plants and flowers of Goa, with the focus on local edible fruit trees and plants including those found on hills and in forests at Thomas Stephens Konknni Kendr (TSKK), Porvorim, Goa, as long as i was there from 1996 to 2012. Every plant in the campus was identified with its local name in Konknni, popular English name and botanical name and these names were displayed on a nameplate next to the plant or tree. It attracted botany students from colleges and higher secondary schools, other students and plant lovers.

TSKK garden then had over 360 varieties of plants and trees. This list of then existing plants is found in my article “TSKK Flora in the Context of Eco-spirituality” published in 2002, in Sôd TSKK Research Bulletin:4 pp 24-48. Frederick Noronha, a senior journalist from Goa labelled me as A Jesuit priest with green fingers and wrote an article about my contribution to TSKK garden. There is greater joy than to eat the fruit from a tree which you planted or to enjoy the beauty and fragrance of a flower from your garden.

These are a few photographs of TSKK plants that existed when I was in TSKK. Now I am at Loyola Hall, Miramar, Goa. We have a little open space. I take care of the existing plants and trees and plant a few more plants and exclusively use our own homemade compost as manure. All of us can contribute our mite to save our planet not merely through talks and discussions but by our concrete visible actions.