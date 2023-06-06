Our Govt Committed to Promoting Peace and Harmony in the State – HM Dr G Parameshwar

Udupi: “Our government is committed to promoting peace and harmony in the state along with the coastal region. In this regard, we are planning to establish an “anti-communal wing” to curb immoral policing activities”, said, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar. He was speaking at a press conference after chairing the district police department, development meeting at the SP office here, on June 6.

Expressing disappointment at the increasing number of cases involving immoral policing in the coastal belt, he noted that these districts are home to educated and knowledgeable individuals, making the situation all the more unfortunate.

Drug menace is also on the rise in coastal districts. A drive would be held in the coastal region, especially in and around the Udupi district. Drug peddling and the consumption of narcotics would be stopped, henceforth. I have given strict instruction to the police officials to make sure that no drugs should be found in this region, and necessary action should be taken against suppliers, peddlers and consumers, Parameshwara said.

The government would take stringent action against those involved in anti-social activities such as robbery, Matka, Gambling etc. No one should have any doubt on the government’s capability to control such anti-social elements, he stressed.

The department would soon set in motion the process to recruit police constables and PSIs. The process to fill the vacant constable posts will begin soon and the preparations are underway for the same. The probe into the irregularities in the recruitment of SIs is underway. 53 persons have been indicted in the probe. Since the high court has ordered against holding a re-exam, we will take appropriate steps in ensuring justice for the candidates after consulting the experts, he said.

Alok Kumar ADGP Law and Order, Dr Chandra Guptha IGP Western Range, Akshay Mahindra H, and Prashanth Nikkam SP Anti Naxal Force were present.

