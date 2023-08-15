‘Our Govt has Provided 5 Benefits for Peoples’ Welfare Worth Rs Rs 35,410 crore’- Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

‘Our Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has Provided 5 Benefits for Peoples’ Welfare Worth Rs Rs 35,410 crore’- District Minister-in-Charge Dinesh Gundu Rao during the 77th Independence Day celebrations held at Nehru Maidan on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 at 9 am.

Mangaluru: India’s Independence Day reminds the country’s citizens of all the sacrifices the freedom fighters have made to secure the country’s future. Since its independence, India has made stellar progress in every field, including education, military and space programmes. Commemorating the nation’s independence from British rule, India celebrated its 77th Independence Day, and in Mangaluru it was celebrated on Tuesday 15 August 2023.

Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices of our valiant freedom fighters who stood up against the colonizers and even suffered harsh consequences unflinchingly so that the later generations could breathe in free air. Slaving for 200 years and claiming back our country makes us marvel at the great leaders. On August 15, 1947, the first Prime Minister of Independent India Jawaharlal Nehru unveiled India’s tricolour flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. This practice continues to date as along with the flag hoisting, the Prime Minister delivers a speech from the historic monument.

It was a perfect day sunny and bright for this BIG I-Day celebration, where the flag was hoisted by district-minister In-charge District Minister-in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, along with DK Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan; Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, and Superintendent of police C B Rishyanth, followed by the National Anthem played by the police brass band. Later, the minister in an open jeep took the guard of honour from the 16 teams participating in the I-Day parade.

The teams were KSRP, DK Police Unit, Civil Police Mangaluru, CAR Mangaluru, Women’s Police Wing, DK Home Guard Unit, DK Fire Brigade, NCC Junior, Guides, Scouts, Road Safety Patrol -two teams, boys and girls of St Theresa School, Bendur, NSS team of Mangaluru University, Scouts and Guides; Bharath Seva Dala; RSP team of St Theresa School; among others. among others. The parade commander in charge this year was U Subramanya-Reserve Police Inspector as the First parade commander-in-chief and Ms Faizunnisa- Police Sub Inspector is IInd Parade Commander-In-Chief.

Addressing the gathering District Minister-in-Charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “, The Five BIG benefits offered by our government under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah for the welfare of the people under a budget of Rs 35,410 has been a BIG relief for the people of Karnataka, especially the women. In the 14th budget, all sections of the society were considered and an equal budget was announced for all. Priority has been given to maintaining law and order and controlling moral policing. The government has also announced a ‘Karavali Guarantee’ as people in the district are dependent on fishing activities as there are more than 66,000 fishermen and women.

” He further said, ” Rs three lakh interest-free loan of Rs 3 Lakhs will be provided for fishing community women, and also Rs 250 crore has been allocated for kerosene for fishing boats. A proposal has been submitted to distribute Two Lakh kilo litres from the earlier 1.50 lakh kilo litre. Rs 50,000 fund will be given to convert kerosene engine fishing boats to petrol diesel engines. Sasihithlu Beach will be converted into a surfing spot under the PPP model and steps have been taken for the same. Beach tourism will be encouraged in Mangaluru and Udupi. The pending new DC office at Padil, Mangaluru will be inaugurated this year, as the loan has been sanctioned for its completion by the CM. A mini airport will be developed at Dharmasthala which will help to boost industrial tourism”.

“Tourism development has been undertaken and work worth Rs 236 crore is underway. The RBSK scheme free health check-up for students is also undertaken. Under the Viveka school scheme, 288 classrooms worth Rs 41 crore have been sanctioned, and 125 schools have been repaired spending Rs 4 crore worth. Also, 3 KPS schools with 12 rooms have been sanctioned worth Rs 2.56 crore. There are 23 fisheries cooperative associations and fishing federations in which 35,970 members and four women cooperative associations exist in addition to 102 purse seine boats, 1354 trawl boats, 1674 machine boats and 318 traditional boats in the district. In 2022-23, Rs 4154 crore worth 3.33 lakhs metric ton fish production took place” added Rao.

. He further said, “The government and aided schools’ 1,19,038 students are being given eggs and bananas. As many as 1,52593 students are being given free lunch. Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, nearly 1.39 lakh consumers received a zero bill on electricity usage. The work on the 104-acre plastic park has already commenced in Ganjimutt. Under the Shakthi scheme, lakhs of women have travelled free on KSRTC buses” added Minister Rao.

The minister also stressed maintaining peace and harmony. He said “Stop spreading hatred, everyone should stand unitedly and work for peace and harmony. There are a lot of provocative speeches heard across the country along with incidents of violence. We always need to maintain peace and harmony and build confidence among people. As we celebrate India’s 77th I-Day let us take a pledge to protect the Independence of our nation. Let us all work towards realizing the goals of the freedom fighters. We should remember all those who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and inculcate moral values in us. We must remember the soldiers who are working relentlessly in the hot sun and rain on the borders to save us from our enemies. Let us all live in peace and harmony, and not give any chances for hate and communal tensions”.

Among the VIPs who graced the I-Day celebration were – MLAs Vedavyas Kamath,( the only representative from the BJP on stage); Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan; MCC Mayor Jayanand Anchan; Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth; Zilla panchayat CEO Dr Anand K; MCC commissioner Anand C L’ DK Congress president Harish Kumar; Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain; among others. Following the celebrations at Nehru Maidan, a cultural function was held at the Town Hall, Mangaluru.

The patriotic songs, nada geese and Raithara Hadu were sung by the students of Canara High School, Urwa under the leadership of their Music teacher. Rachana R Kamath- Two doctors, one from a Puttur hospital, and the other from District Wenlock Hospital were honoured for their service.

