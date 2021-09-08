Our Lady of Miracles Church Celebrated Feast of Nativity (Monti Fest)

Mangalore, Our Lady of Miracles Church Milagres, Celebrated Feast of Nativity (Monti Fest) on September 8th by Rev. Fr. Bonaventure Nazareth the Parish priest of Milagres Church.

Fr. Kenneth Krasta and Fr. Maxim D’Souza were present at the Mass.

Sugar canes were distributed after the mass.