‘Our patience is not weakness, Pralhad Joshi on hijab row

Hubballi: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Mining Pralhad Joshi, commenting on the hijab row in Karnataka, said on Tuesday that the state government has exercised much restraint on this (hijab row) issue and this should not be mistaken as weakness.

“Court decision should be followed at any cost. You don’t follow the interim order of the court. What is this arrogance? The government headed by Basavaraj Bommai is handling the issue with restraint. The government is considering it as a sensitive matter and exercising restraint. It should not be mistaken as weakness,” Union Minister Joshi said.

“Are you trying to be extra constitutional? Which time we are living in? You want to cover the face of girls? This has to be considered seriously. Progressive Muslims should think. This is unnecessary, you are being made a scapegoat,” he stated.

He further said, “I appeal to the parents of Muslim children that you have all the freedom, no one is opposing your religious practices. But, still communal feelings are provoked. BJP will not approve such appeasement.”

“If anyone creates trouble in schools regarding hijab, police will take strict action and put them behind bars. Initiate legal action, we can’t be helpless,” he said.

“Muslim women for generations have been kept in darkness. We (BJP) have broken their shackles. I want to ask the Congress leaders to make their stand clear on the hijab issue. If you want to give out a call for Muslim students to wear hijab, go ahead and do it. Otherwise, all parties should tell students to attend classes as per the interim court order. Karnataka is known for communal harmony, good culture. This is not required,” he added.

Though majority of students are attending classes, good number of Muslim students have refused to shun hijab and are not taking preparatory exams for class 10.