‘Our work will respond’: Bommai on Cong’s SayCM campaign



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday, reacting to the ‘SayCM.com’ campaign launched by the Congress to target him, said the programme is being run by “jobless people”.

Talking to reporters at Hunasagi helipad in Yadgir district, he said: “Congress leaders are free to do whatever they want. But they also have a big responsibility — running the government and doing the public welfare work. We will go and meet the people with our work.”

Responding to former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s challenge to order inquiry into all the omissions and commissions committed by the previous Congress government headed by then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, instead of sending the scam details to former party president Rahul Gandhi, CM Bommai said “three scandals of the Congress government were already under investigation”.

“The CID sleuths have arrested 20 people in connection with teachers’ recruitment scandal.

“The CID has already submitted its report. Several public prosecutors appointed in the Siddaramaiah government have been dismissed by court due to large-scale irregularities. Rahul must open his eyes to see the scandals of his party government and let him decide action against those who were still in several party positions,” he said.

On pot-hole filled roads in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said instructions are given to fill up potholes on all roads in Bengaluru city on war-footing.

“Kumaraswamy must remember that deaths due to potholes had happened during his tenure too,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said the hearing of the case pertaining to raising the dam height of Almatti started on Tuesday after a gap of 8-10 months as two judges, one each from Maharashtra and Karnataka had recused themselves from the case.

With the appointment of two new judges, the case was heard on Tuesday and adjourned to the first week of December. Since arguments of both the parties are over, the verdict is expected soon. “We are confident of a suitable verdict to notify orders of the tribunal headed by Brijeshkumar Mishra,” he said.

He said there has been good response for the Jan Sankalp Yatra everywhere. “The Yatra was quite successful in Raichur, Koppal, Ballari and Bidar districts. The Jan Sankalp Yatra will become Vijay Sankalp Yatra,” the CM added.

