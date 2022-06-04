Ours is a Government Treading on Basavanna’s path; Textbook Review Based on Facts: CM Bommai

Chitradurga: Ours is a government treading on Basavanna’s path. Any anomalies in the review of textbooks would be taken seriously and they would be rectified based on facts, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons on his arrival at Devarakotta helipad in Hiriyur.

The Textbook Review Committee has been dissolved as it has completed its task. Many seers have conveyed their views on the revised textbooks and appropriate action would be taken after considering them. “Ours is a government treading on Basvanna’s path. There are many vachanas in the textbook and we have reviewed it. There is a difference of just one sentence between the text reviewed by the Baraguru Ramachandrappa committed in 2015 during the Congress regime and the present one. The rest of the text is the same, including the mention of Lingadheekshe, as it was earlier,” Bommai said.

“It is the wish of every one to see that Basavanna and his Vachanas are presented in their real form. We will hold discussions with all the sections in this regard,” Bommai said.

Replying to a question on Hedgewar, Bommai said, “the lesson on Hedgewar too would remain in the textbook.”