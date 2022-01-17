Outgoing Paryaya Swamiji Eshapriya Theertha Felicitated

Udupi: A public felicitation was held to Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swamiji, the Outgoing Paryaya Swamiji who has concluded his Paryaya term at Rajangana on January 17.

The programme began with an invocation; Raghupathi Bhat welcomed the gathering. Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swamiji of Adamar Math was felicitated by Sumithra Nayak, president of CMC on the occasion.

Krishnaraj Kuthpadi delivered the felicitation message. Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Krishnapur Math presided over the function.

Suryanarayana Upadhyaya, Vishnu Prasad Padigar and members of the Paryaya Samithi were present.