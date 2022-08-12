Outrage against BJP in K’taka as murder accused nominated to Wakf Board



Bengaluru: After facing the backlash of party workers and Hindu activists following the death of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettare, the ruling BJP in Karnataka is yet again facing the heat in connection with the appointment of main accused in an activist’s murder to the government body.

The BJP workers and Hindu activists were furious over awarding the post of Vice President for District Wakf Board to Zamaal Azad Annigeri. Zamaal is named as the main accused in the murder case of Paresh Mesta, a young Hindu activist. He was arrested and later released on bail. The case is presently being probed by the Central Investigation Agency (CBI).

The BJP had projected Paresh Mesta murder case as attack on Hindus and made it a poll issue in the state, especially in the Uttara Kannada district. The ruling party managed to sweep the elections too.

The ruling party workers have expressed their outrage and anger over the appointment. They further chided that the BJP, which got into power after making the murder case of Paresh a big issue, has now nominated and appointed the main accused to the Wakf Board.

“Where is the morality of the BJP?” they ask. Social media is abuzz with messages ridiculing the stand of BJP as the ‘champion’ of Hindus.

Paresh disappeared following an incident of mob violence in Honnavar city on December 6, 2017. After two days, his body was found near a lake. It was alleged that Paresh was killed in the mob violence and miscreants had dumped the body later.

The BJP, which was in the opposition then, raked up the issue at the state level and carried out protests throughout the state. The incident of murder led to large-scale violence in Honnavar, Kumta and Sirsi towns.

The BJP and the family of Paresh demanded a CBI probe into the murder case and then the Congress government had handed over the case to the CBI.

