‘Outsiders Don’t Interfere in the Conduct of Ganeshotsava in Konaje MU Campus’ – Speaker U T Khader

Mangaluru: It is learnt that Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangaluru (Ullal) MLA U.T. Khader had said there was no need for outsiders’ interference in the conduct of Ganeshotsava in Mangalore University campus at Konaje in his constituency. “The Vice-Chancellor is competent to decide as per the prevailing rules and regulations,” Khader said, taking an indirect dig at D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA.

MLA Kamath a couple of days ago had led a delegation to the Vice Chancellor demanding the continuation of the Ganeshotsava at the Mangala Auditorium and the release of grants for the celebrations. Khader told reporters here that the celebration was being conducted for over three decades at students’ hostel premises and it got shifted to the Auditorium recently. The VC is the right person to take a call on continuing the celebration at the auditorium. There was an audit objection to spending university funds for the earlier celebration, Khader said and noted the VC will take a suitable decision.

” People’s representatives of the region under Mangalore University jurisdiction should have interfered when its ranking came down from ‘A’ to ‘B’ recently. They should also have questioned abnormal delays in the declaration of results that are affecting the future. No need for outside interference in the Mangalore University Ganeshotsava matter. Instead of raising their voices on this silly issue, the Representatives should also have questioned the delay in payment of pensions to retired employees and the delay in salary payment to outsourced staff. Having done nothing on all these issues, it is not prudent to interfere in the internal matters of the University” added Khader

Ganesh Chathurthi Row: Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Asks Government to Relieve Him

A couple of days ago, before Speaker U T Khader made the above statements, with the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration issue at Mangalore University’s Konaje campus getting uglier by the day, the vice chancellor (in-charge) Jayaraj Amin had written to the state government expressing his unwillingness to continue in the post, due to constant pressure and alleged threats.

In a letter written to the principal secretary of, department of Higher Education, Karnataka, Amin stated that the decision to cancel the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations scheduled at Mangala Auditorium and shift them back to the boys’ hostel was due to an audit objection and as their were no students in the campus. Besides, no other university in the state has it. He also stated that MLA D Vedavyas Kamath and others have allegedly threatened him on this issue.

Mangalore University VC (In-Charge) Jayaraj Amin

He also requested the government relieve him of his post as in-charge vice chancellor, as he is under constant pressure from many sides. Also, he is unhappy about the recent developments.

“The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held for the past four decades at the boys’ hostel and another celebration started about five years ago at the science block were merged and shifted to Mangala Auditorium. The university also provided financial assistance for the celebrations. However, there was an audit objection to providing financial grants. Last year, Rs 1.97 lakh was sanctioned for the celebrations, and the previous year it was Rs 1.52 lakh. The auditor has asked for an explanation about sanctioning funds for the celebrations. This year, there is a request from the Student Welfare Office to celebrate the festival, like in previous years. We have asked whoever wants to conduct the celebration to hold it at the boys’ hostel premises. The funds from the cultural fee can be used for it. However, the celebrations cannot be held in the auditorium, and MU cannot provide funds,” Amin stated.

Amin also stated that he is under constant pressure to allow the celebration to continue like last year. Adding to it, a week ago, Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, former syndicate member K Ramesh, and BJP member Santosh Kumar Boliyar brought pressure to issue an order for the celebrations. They also threatened to protest, and their behaviour at the VC’s office was uncalled for, he stated. “Considering all these factors, which are sensitive in nature, the government must decide on a financial grant for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and whether it must be held or not at Mangala Auditorium,” the in-charge VC’s letter stated.

Reacting to Amin’s letter, former syndicate member Ramesh K said they have not created any ruckus or behaved wrongly with the VC. “We have asked for things to continue that are decided in the syndicate and nothing else,” he said. Meanwhile, MLA Kamath said, “The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mangalore University have been happening for the past four decades. I have demanded the same to take place this year as well. I have not threatened the vice chancellor in any way.”

Like this: Like Loading...