Spread the love



















Over 1 kg brown sugar, 20 kg opium seized in Odisha



Bhubaneswar: Over 1 kg brown sugar and 20 kg opium have been seized in Odisha’s Khordha district in two different raids conducted by police and Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB).

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the two cases, officials said on Friday.

On the basis of an intelligence input, a team of special task force (STF) of Odisha police conducted a raid near Khordha bus stand and seized 1 kg 265 gram of brown sugar. Three drug peddlers have been arrested in this connection, said Police DG Abhay.

The arrested persons are Md Saiyaz, Sk Kamruddin and Sourav Pattanaik and will be forwarded to the court of district & sessions judge, Khordha.

Since 2020, the STF has seized more than 36 kg of brown sugar/heroin and more than 74 quintals 38 kg of ganja and arrested more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers, they said.

Similarly, the NCB team, in a separate raid, seized 20 kilograms of opium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Three accused have been arrested and a container truck has been seized from them. The opium was being trafficked from Jharkhand to Uttar Pradesh via Odisha. All the three arrested persons belong to Uttar Pradesh, the NCB said in a statement.

Like this: Like Loading...