Over 100 students fall ill after consuming food in Nursing College Hostel

Mangaluru: Over a Hundred students fell ill after consuming food at the College Hostel in the city here on February 6.

It is learnt that the students consumed dinner at the Nursing College Hostel. After consuming the food, the students fell sick.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar N IPS visited the hospital for further investigations. Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar was upset over the attitude of the management for not reporting the incident.

Speaking to team Mangalorean, some of the students said the mess is not hygienic but the management is blaming us. On February 5, the night we had chicken along with curd and rice. This is not the first time students have fallen sick here. Last year also, a similar incident had happened after consuming the food.

More than 200 students are admitted to Fr Mullers Hospital (42), KMC Hospital (18), Mangala Hospital (03), A J Hospital (52), Unity Hospital (14) and City hospital(08) with diarrhoea, sore throat and stomach pain. All 137 students are being treated in all Six hospitals in the city.

