Over 1500 Gonzagaites with Happy & Smiling Faces Back to School after Funfilled Vacation

Over 1500 Gonzagaites with Happy & Smiling Faces are Back to School (St Aloysius Gonzaga School) after a Funfilled Vacation



Mangaluru: After nearly two months of vacation, over 1500 students of St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru were back again to start their academic year with great pleasure and zeal and as they continue in their academic pursuits, these words should bring in their minds: I CAN! I WILL! I MUST! Yes, 1 June 2023 was a happy day for the students to be back at their school to be amidst their School Principal, Teachers, non-teaching staff and their classmates. Not only students, but Teachers were also equally excited. It was nice to see all the amazing students just the way they were, where Everyone was Unique, where Learning will Unite them, and who were all set to make a Difference through the Power of Education! They all had something within them, and all that the world needs is -Dream BIG, Work Hard, and Stay Kind! Welcome Back to Your School You Missed it, Welcome To Your Classroom Where The Magic Never Stops and The Adventure Never Ends.

St Aloysius Gonzaga School, the CBSE unit of Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society, is a progressive urban educational hub, established in the year 2012 and located in the heart of the city of Mangaluru with a magnificent building in the pristine campus of the 142-years-old St Aloysius Institutions. With its wonderful infrastructure and all modern amenities, St Aloysius Gonzaga School is now poised for an enviable growth in the field of education making itself the preferred choice for quality education, in shaping men and women for tomorrow.

A reflection of excellence blinds the eye as one enters the portals of this Institution. The school imparts value-based education with amenities that facilitate and hone the all-around growth of young students. The famed four C’s of the Jesuits, namely Competence, Conscience, Compassion and Commitment are etched into the hearts and minds of every child that enters the porches of SAGS. The school motto, ‘Lucet Et Ardet’ (Shine to Enkindle) has guided them in making enormous strides in educating the students and transforming them into men and women for and with others.

The school is headed by Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, a leader with innovative ideas and is backed by a team of talented teachers. Their mission is to continue to do what they have always done; inculcating a compassionate and humanitarian spirit among their students. At St Aloysius Gonzaga School, the management, staff, and teachers among others come together with their diverse experiences and perspective, committed to working as one towards excellence.

The campus of St Aloysius Gonzaga school was full of fun and enthusiasm as parents brought their children and wished them a good first day at school after vacation, and a few parents hugged and kissed them before they entered the school building. A few children could be seen sobbing since they insisted on being back with their parents at home, however, they were pacified by the teachers. The new day started with a new belief, new strength, and endless possibilities, and to inspire everyone and illuminate the morning assembly, teacher Shruthi expressed the thought for the day by saying “You don’t have to be GREAT to start, but you have to start to be GREAT! The meaning of the thought is- Unless you are willing to take a step outside of your comfort zone and take a step towards your GOAL, you will never reach anywhere. Even though the beginnings might be full of difficulties and failures, you have to WORK HARD and try to SUCCEED “!

That was indeed a thought-provoking Quote for the day when 1500 plus students were eagerly waiting to start their new academic year. Quoting Charlayne Hunter-Gault who said, “If people are informed they will do the right thing. It’s when they are not informed that they become hostages to prejudice”- and to take a look at the happenings around the world, the teacher Sandhya took the stage and shared the important news for the day, around the world.

As they say, “When darkness comes, let us not condemn the dark but light a lamp to illuminate. Light symbolizes knowledge, prosperity and abundance, in the spiritual world, light means life. With this noble thought, the Principal of the School Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, Vice Principal Ms Laurel D’souza, Teacher Ms Vijayalaxmi and two students lit the traditional lamp to officially mark the beginning of the new academic year 2023-24.

Then followed the welcoming of the new students who have joined the Gonzaga Family this academic year. Today marked a new beginning with new opportunities and privileges to be a better student. Make the best out of it! The duties of a teacher are neither few nor small, but they elevate the mind and give energy to the Character. It was time to know the teachers and the bevvy of teachers came forward and introduced themselves, and the classes they will be at the helm of teaching, and they all received loud applause from the student

Even the greatest were beginners. Don’t be afraid to take that first step. It was time to welcome the students who have joined the Gonzaga Family this academic year. Today marked a new beginning with new opportunities and privileges to be a better you and to make the best out of it! Then came the most significant moment of the day, where the class teachers of the academic year 2022-23 symbolically handed over their students to the teachers taking charge this year. Birthday is the most important occasion for each individual. Two students whose birthday was on 1 June were wished on the occasion, including Vice Principal Mrs Laurel D’souza whose birthday was also on 1 June.

The power of positive thinking is reinforced by positive speech, and principal Fr Melwyn Lobo SJ addressing the students encouraged them to avail all the opportunities and facilities provided by the school, and urged them not only to concentrate only on their studies but also engage themselves in co-curricular activities and sports- and he wished them all success. The PLEDGE, as a way to show love and respect for the nation by teacher Adithya, was followed by the school anthem. The programme was eloquently compared by teacher Vidya Esther.

