Over 15,000 perform Amarnath Yatra so far



Srinagar: Another batch of 8,773 Yatris left Jammu on Sunday to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra as over 15,000 pilgrims have performed the pilgrimage so far.

Sources said that 8,773 pilgrims left for the Valley in two escorted convoys. These include 2,618 Yatris bound for Baltal base camp and 6,155 bound for Pahalgam base camp.

Sources said so far over 15,000 pilgrims have had Darshan inside the cave shrine situated 3,888 metres above the sea level in Anantnag district.

Those using the 14 kms long Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after performing the Yatra. Those using the traditional Pahalgam route take four days one-way to trek the 48 kms long trek to reach the shrine.

Helicopter services are also available for the pilgrims along both the treks leading to the cave shrine.

Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.