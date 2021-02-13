Spread the love



















Over 16L farmers interacted with experts in five days: IIHR



Bengaluru: Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) Director M.R. Dinesh on Friday said that the institute was able to reach out to as many as 16.3 lakh farmers through online and off-line mediums.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the valedictory ceremony of the five-day National Horticulture Fair here, Dinesh observed that it was tremendous success in terms of reaching out to farmers across the country.

“We had our own doubts when we thought of organising events in both mediums – virtual as well as offline mode. We had the expertise of handling people offline, as in the past that is how, we used to do it,” he said.

The Director added that farmers across the country virtually got connected through 160 Art of Living centres, 744 Krishi Vigyan Kendra and 900 farmers associations and training centres participated enthusiastically.

He also added that several scientists who spoke different languages virtually came in handy to spread the message to farmers in a much bigger way. “Reaching out to farmers in their own respective regional languages help new technologies to reach remote villages,” he explained.

While, NHF Organising Secretary M.V. Dhananjaya said that as many as seven agreements were signed with private companies to exchange technologies to improve horticulture produce during the fest.

According to him, the Udupi-based Annapoorna Plant Tech signed agreement with IIHR for the transfer of Embryogenic Cell suspensions for mass multiplication of Banana, while Kerala-based Home Grown Nursery signed to manufacture solid liquid formulation and Bengaluru-based Easy Krishi has signed to produce neem pellets formulation.