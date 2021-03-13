Spread the love



















Over 18 lakh vaccine doses administered on Friday



New Delhi: Over 18 lakh of vaccine doses against Covid-19 were administered to the beneficiaries in India on Friday while the cumulative figure has crossed 2.8 crore in the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

“Total 18,40,897 vaccine doses were given till 8 p.m. on Friday out of which 14,64,779 beneficiaries were given the first dose while 3,76,118 healthcare workers and frontline workers received second dose, as per the provisional reports. Final reports would be completed for the day by late night,” the ministry said.

Out of the total doses, 13,08,753 doses, including 11,08,661 to senior citizens and 2,00,092 to patients between 45 to 59 with specific comorbidities, were administered.

The share of senior citizens was reported to be 71 per cent on Friday.

The cumulative figures of vaccination has reached a total of 2,80,05,817, as per the provisional report till 8 p.m. on Friday.

“The total vaccination includes 72,84,406 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 41,76,446 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose along with 72,15,815 frontline workers who received the first dose and 9,28,751 who received second dose. The figures also include 71,69,695 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years old and 12,30,704 beneficiaries aged between 45 to 59 with specific co-morbidities,” the ministry added.