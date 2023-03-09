Over 2 dozen arrested as 2 groups clash during Holi celebrations in Bihar district

More than two dozen people were arrested following a clash between two groups during Holi celebrations in Bettiah district of Bihar, police said on Thursday.



Patna: More than two dozen people were arrested following a clash between two groups during Holi celebrations in Bettiah district of Bihar, police said on Thursday.

Around 10 men were injured in the incident which took place late on Wednesday evening at Madhopur village under Majholia police station.

Upendranath Verma, the SP of West Champaran, said that more than 2 dozen people were arrested in this regard. Strong action will be taken against those found involved in any kind of hooliganism.

A group of people were playing loud music and celebrating Holi. When they crossed a local mosque, allegedly stones were pelted on them. It soon turned ugly with both sides involved in violence.

Though a 60-year-old man died during the clash, the local police claimed that he died of a heart attack.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem in GMCH. The actual cause of the incident will be ascertained only after the report. A large number of police force has been deployed at the village to avoid any untoward incident. The situation is under control,” Verma said.

Like this: Like Loading...