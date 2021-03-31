Spread the love



















Over 2 dozen crows found dead in Bihar



Patna: Over two dozen crows were found dead under mysteriously circumstances in Litchi farms in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, an official said.

The Animal Husbandry Department of Muzaffarpur suspects it could be a case of bird flu in the district. However, official confirmation is still awaited. The official said that birds generally fly in groups and they could feed food grains lashed with pesticides and die.

Crows turn up in large numbers in the Litchi farms in the morning hours. It was first spotted by Satyendra Singh, a Litchi farmer of Repura village.

“We found that the crows are falling on the ground and trembling before death. Subsequently, we have informed Kajra police station, Block development officer and animal husbandry department about the incident,” Singh said.

Sunil Kumar, the CO of animal husbandry department said: “We have recovered the carcass and taken samples. It is too early to reach a conclusion.”

“Actual reason will be ascertained only after the test reports,” Kumar said.