Over 200 Students of KMC Medical College Mangaluru Engage in ‘Asanas’ on Int’l Yoga Day

Mangaluru: The International Yoga Day is dedicated to the inner and outer well-being of the human body, people across the world practice yoga in groups. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga, a physical, mental and spiritual practice. The word yoga originates from Yuja, a Sanskrit word which means, “to join or to unite”, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. This year the theme of Yoga Day is ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’.It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.

It helps with emotional management, mood improvement, and brain clarity and also highlights the connection between the mind and the body. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015. 35,985 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a large number of dignitaries from 84 nations, performed 21 yoga asanas (postures) for 35 minutes at Rajpath in New Delhi. The event at Rajpath established two Guinness world records – one for the largest yoga class, featuring 35,985 people, and the second for the largest number of participating nationalities (84 nations).

Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. PM Narendra Modi had proposed June 21, to be observed as International Yoga Day throughout the world. Recognizing its universal appeal, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. And so, locally here in Mangaluru, while most Mangalureans were still in bed cuddling with their loved ones, life-partners or hugging the pillows, over 200 KMC Medical College students along with the faculties joined in the “International Yoga Day” celebration where they engaged in ‘Asanas’ in the state-of-the-Art KMC Marena Sports Complex, Attavar, Mangaluru.

Following a welcome prayer dance by a duo of students of KMC, the programme was inaugurated by the lighting of the traditional lamp by dignitaries on the dais, namely- chief guest Dr K. Krishna Sharma, Professor and chairman, of the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences, Mangalore University, joined by Dr Kunal, Associate Professor Department of Physiology, KMC, Mangaluru (who introduced the chief guest to the gathering); Associate Deans Dr B Suresh Kumar Shetty and Dr Pramod Kumar and Dr Anupama N, Professor and Head of the Department of Physiology KMC.

Addressing the yoga enthusiasts, Dr K Krishna Sharma said, ” Yoga is so awesome that you can STILL practice, regardless of how tired you are or how much time you have – because YOUR YOGA PRACTICE CAN BE WHATEVER YOU WANT IT TO BE TODAY! There is ALWAYS enough time, energy and space for your practice. You may think you need an hour to practice yoga, but in reality, only 5-10 minutes of practice will make all the difference in your day, your attitude and your energy level. Try this simple sequence when you’re short on time. Yoga is not physical, nor mental, but beyond that. So could five or ten minutes of yoga make that big of a difference? ABSOLUTELY! Remember – yoga isn’t just one style, one format. It can truly be whatever you want it to be so that it meets your needs, wants and desires. There’s ALWAYS time, energy and space for practice if we are open and willing to let it be enough. Regular practice and concentration are a must when you engage in Yoga”.

Following the vote of thanks by Dr Anupama N, and the inaugural session which was compared eloquently by Ms Tanu Garg-Ist Year MBBS student, and Dr Pratik Kumar Chatterjee-Associate Professor, Dept of Physiology, KMC, it was “TYoga Time” by Dr Kunal, a qualified yoga trainer, who instructed the yoga session for 45 minutes for the participants. The participants got all the muscles in their bodies engaged during the exercises. Working their limbs, shoulders stretched, twisting their torso, they all juggled between maintaining postures and attempting to breathe the right way.

The art of practising yoga helped in controlling an individual’s mind, body and soul, and brought together physical and mental disciplines to achieve a peaceful body and mind for these students. As directed by the government of India for Yoga Day the ‘ Common Yoga Protocol”, the Practice session started with the “prayer” followed by Kapalbhati kriya and then Asna, Pranayama, and Dhyan. Asana practice included some loosening practices, standing postures such as Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Pad-hast-asana, etc; sitting postures such as Bhadrasna, Vajrasana, etc.; prone postures such as Makarasana, Bhujangasana, etc.; supine posture such as Uttanpadasana, Setu Bandhasana, Pawanmuktasana, At the end Nadi shodhan, Shitali and Brahmari Pranayama. Finally ending with Dhyana and Shanti Patha.

ABOUT DR KUNAL :

Dr Kunal, an Associate Professor in Dept. of Physiology, teaching physiology, has been teaching various practical and theoretical aspects of “Yoga”, and being in charge of the Yoga lab” at Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru. He has been involved with learning and teaching Physiology and Yoga since 2009. He has been contributing to various international and national CMEs, webinars and guest lectures, workshops, etc., in the capacity of the organizer and/or a resource person. Along with the development of curriculum, contents, and assessment modules for the student of various health sciences courses, his official duties include multiple teaching and research activities, such as lectures, small group teaching, team-based learning, case-based learning, chapter discussion, seminar moderation, clinical case discussion, journal club moderation, practical training, guidance in research activities, etc. to various undergraduate and postgraduate students.

After getting introduced to Yoga in 1995 as a school kid, he devoted his life to the knowledge, understanding, practice and popularization of yoga. His MBBS (graduation) and MD (post-graduation) in medical sciences helped him to develop a deeper understanding of the scientific basis of the impact of Yoga on the human body and mind. To further deepen his knowledge and insights into the relevance of yoga in the medical curriculum, he also completed a “PG-diploma in Yogic Science,” from Mangaluru University, Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences, and secured 2nd rank in the University with more than 80% marks. He has conducted and guided many students in multiple research activities, investigating the impacts of different Yoga practices and has published many original research articles in reputed journals of high impact.

In conclusion, sources reveal that The art of practising yoga helps in controlling an individual’s mind, body and soul. It brings together physical and mental disciplines to achieve a peaceful body and mind; it helps manage stress and anxiety and keeps you relaxed. It also helps in increasing flexibility, muscle strength and body tone. It improves respiration, energy and vitality. Practising yoga might seem like just stretching, but it can do much more for your body from the way you feel, look and move. Yoga asanas build strength, flexibility and confidence. Regular practice of yoga can help lose weight, relieve stress, improve immunity and maintain a healthier lifestyle. Make Yoga your one more extra-curricular activity. Yoga Accepts-Yoga Gives! So I suggest every one of you make Yoga a part of your daily activity to keep you fit and trim”.

