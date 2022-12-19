Over 2000 Alumni Converge at the St Aloysius PU College ‘ ALUMNI MEET 2022’

Mangaluru: Over 2000 alumni of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru joined together for a glorious ‘ALUMNI MEET 2022, after a long gap due to the pandemic, organized by St Aloysius PU College at the college Pretorium. The alumni gratefully looked into the past, celebrated its present and enthusiastically looked to the future with hope.

At an Alumni Meet/Celebration, it’s always a history, where memories are shared and cherished. Yes, at such celebrations-it is time for catching up and renewing old relationships. Getting past that awkward hour will get a little easier if there are lots of fun and easy reunion icebreaker games. And for that matter, a bunch of classmates who shared the same classroom or maybe shared the same benches or friends in college came together to have a great celebration. It was a chance to brag about what they may or may not have accomplished. It is also a chance to look at the humorous side of things. Spending time looking at the fashion and the hair in old photos, and is also a chance to look back at some of the stupid things that were done while being classmates.

These alumni of St Aloysius PU College who had studied at their Alma mater got together after a few years to cherish the moments and fun that they had when they were students of this prestigious institution. They came from all over, just to share the reminiscences of their college fun days. It was a nostalgic journey down memory lane for these classmates who came together for the celebration. The memoirs of yesteryears were once again rejuvenated as they all shared their memories of those olden, youthful, cheerful days full of happiness and joy. Yes, Life gives us brief moments, but sometimes in those brief moments, we get memories that last a lifetime. Back on its golden hinge, the gate of memory swings. Memories are the threads that hold together the patchwork of friendship. The climax of the celebration started with the arrival of the guests, dignitaries and eminent alumni to the backdrop music of a live band.

In his address, principal St Aloysius PU College Fr Clifford Sequeira highlighted the fact that the institution nurtures the alumni association to facilitate them to contribute significantly to the development of the institution through various means. ” The St Aloysius PU College was a brief stop in your academic journey, but we hope it was a significant one, packed with happy memories and opportunities to grow and mature. The friends and acquaintances you made, the teachers who inspired and groomed you, and the programmes and events that shaped your personalities and gave space to your talent form the bedrock of your two years spent here. Not to mention the commitment to Jesuit ideals of compassion and concern for those less privileged” added Fr Clifford.

He further said ” We request you to come for the reunions every year, and rebuild bonds of friendships with your batchmates and the institution. We aim to make this association one of the best networked and vibrant associations in our province. One that never forgets that ‘giving back’ to society is a college goal and personal moral as well. Across the world, alumni associations open their hearts to their fellow collegians. To foster relationships and build connections, and we want our PU Alumni Assoc to be one of those. Together you can offer your services in multiple ways, helping not just each other, but our institution as well”.

” You are the Brand Ambassadors of the college, and it is because of our distinguished alumni that this college enjoys such a good reputation today. As an alumnus of a Jesuit institution, you carry a very old and honoured system of education in your blood. You are men and women who are not just academically accomplished, and professionally proficient, but also spiritually strong, socially sensitive and emotionally integrated. It is hoped that transformed by the education you have received here, you all will work together for the transformation of the world, reaching out to the deprived, the disadvantaged and the dispossessed. We can think of no better repayment for the education you received here. Though you lead very busy lives, your love for college has brought you together. We would be very happy if you involve yourself in the activities of the college and alumni association. I wish you all the joys of rediscovering old friends, making new ones from across batches and rekindling memories of your time spent here” added Fr Clifford. He thanked all of the alumni for their keen participation as well as the support they have always extended towards their alma mater.

Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, was the chief guest on the occasion. The programme began on a prayerful note with a prayer song followed by a dance performance. Addressing the gathering, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ expressed his appreciation for the wonderful response the alumni meet had garnered with the participation of a huge number of alumni from past batches. He also added that creating an engaged, supportive alumni network is crucial to an institution’s success and urged the alumni to remain in touch with their alma mater and offer their support to the institution both in the present and the future.

Shreyas Shetty, the alumni representative, reminisced about his time at St Aloysius PU College and credited the institution for having provided him with the right environment for learning and growing and enabling him to be the person he is today. Others on the dais who graced the fun were Fr Sujay Daniel SJ-the Campus Minister; Muralikrishna- Vice Principal; Dr Pradeep M and Ms Kiran Shetty- both Deans; Aaron Fernandes and Denzil Machado-the staff conveners, and Shreyas Shetty – an alumnus of 2016.

Following the formal programme, it was all about cultural extravaganza, starting with Song by Vijith and Nireeksha; Mesmerizing Dance by Smith, Yatheek and Ashish; and Dance by Keerthana and group. The Band ACE rocked the stage, followed by a Comedy act by Sharan. Dance by Nicky Pinto and dance by Prateek and Yashaswini stole the show. The star attraction of the evening was Swaroop Paul with his talents of ” Beatbox”. The Band Martians and Swarasthra, and Akhil’s Magic Show added charm to the programme. The event was meticulously and eloquently compered by Ms Rupal D’souza.

In conclusion, the ALUMNI MEET 2022 of St Aloysius PU College was one of the BIGGEST, CRAZIEST, LOUDEST and MERRIEST parties of all time that Aloysians have ever witnessed. Bravo and job well done, the alumni team did ROCK the Night!