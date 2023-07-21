Over 250 Teams to take part in Silver Jubilee Independence Cup Football Tournament 2023, organized by Dakshina Kannada District Football Association, Mangaluru which will kick off on Saturday 22 July 2023 at 9.30 am and end on 15 August 2023. However, this decades-old football ground in the heart of Mangaluru, where the infrastructure is crumbling, will be the venue for the Independence Cup football tournament. City officials should restructure this football ground, which has been filled with filth, beggars and alcoholics.



Mangaluru: The old football ground in the heart of the city will be in the thick of action for nearly a month with over 250 teams of students across different age groups participating in the annual Independence Cup, which commences on July 22. However, this decades-old football ground in the heart of Mangaluru, where the infrastructure is crumbling, will be the venue for the Independence Cup football tournament. The Dakshina Kannada District Football Association has been conducting this football tournament. This year is the 25th year of the tournament that features teams from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Kodagu districts.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, association president D.M. Aslam said “The association has fought legal battles to retain the ground for sports activities, more so for football. The tournament is being held in the ground where the infrastructure is crumbling. We do not have much money. We have asked Mangaluru Smart City Limited to repair the crumbled infrastructure”. On the poor condition of the washrooms in the ground, Aslam said necessary alternative arrangements will be made for the players.

“The matches will be in a knockout format and played separately for higher primary, high school, PUC and degree levels. Each institution will be allowed to bring two teams. Several girls’ football teams will participate in the tournament. Final matches for high school, PU and degree levels will be held on August 15, added Aslam. Association vice-president and Technical Director of FC Mangalore Football Club Biby Thomas said during the tournament there will be selection for under-13, under-15, and under-17 district football teams, which will play in the State-level football tournaments.

During the tournament, the association will hold an anti-drugs awareness campaign. A blood donation camp will also be held, The only sad part of the ground is that garbage is littered here and there, and drunkards are seen sleeping and creating a nuisance, which is not a good sign that a Smart City-Mangaluru will be showing the participants coming from far and near. Local teams have already started practising and will be in action when the tournament kicks off tomorrow, Saturday 22 July at 9.30 am. MCC Mayor, among other dignitaries, will inaugurate the tournament.

