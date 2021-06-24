Spread the love



















Over 300 Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff of St Aloysius Institutions Get VAX for FREE



Mangaluru : As a kind gesture from the management of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru a Vaccination Camp was organized for the Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff of St Aloysius College/Institutions, Mangaluru. This Camp came right in time after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said they are planning to reopen professional and degree colleges in a phased manner only after vaccinating students and teachers. CM had said that students above 18 years and teachers should be given priority during the vaccination drive so that classes could be started early. “However, no decision has been taken about opening of schools/colleges since those below 18 years of age are not eligible for vaccination yet. The statement comes in the wake of a committee asking the government to reopen schools and colleges in a staggered manner.

The government recently constituted a 13-member expert committee, headed by Devi Shetty, to analyse and advise the government on the steps needed to be taken to control a possible third Covid wave in Karnataka. Yediyurappa said the panel has given valuable suggestions to the government based on the assessment that the third wave of Covid-19 is likely to hurt children and youth the most. Dr Shetty had said, “No decision has been made final. We’ve addressed everything about Covid-19. Reopening of schools and colleges is a complex decision. The government will have to consult multiple bodies and experts before taking a call.” Noting that the committee has suggested giving priority for addressing malnutrition concerns, the CM said it has suggested providing at all hospitals aimed at increasing the morale of children infected by Covid. It has made certain recommendations to address oxygen shortage.

The Youth Red Cross , National Service Scheme and NCC units of St Aloysius College(Autonomous) in association with the District Health and Family Welfare Department organized a Covid -19 Vaccination Camp in the college Auditorium. Over 300 staff members of various wings of St Aloysius Institutions got the First dosage of Covishield vaccine in the camp. Vaccination was done by Dr Nethravathi and team under the guidance of Dr Chandraprabha, Medical Officer, Bunder Primary Health Centre, Mangaluru.

St Aloysius College Principal Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ conveyed his best wishes for the camp and expressed his gratitude to the doctors and the supporting staff. Thirty volunteers of Youth Red Cross NSS and NCC units helped the doctors to conduct the camp.

