Spread the love



















Over 33,000 evacuated as typhoon Lupit makes landfall in China



Beijing: More than 33,000 residents have been evacuated so far as typhoon Lupit, the ninth one this year, made landfall on Thursday morning in the coastal areas of south China’s Guangdong province.

The typhoon landed at around 11.20 a.m. in the coastal waters off Nan’ao county, Shantou city, packing winds of up to 24 metres per second at its centre, according to the meteorological observatory of Guangdong province, reports Xinhua news agency.

The province has also shut down 43 seaside scenic spots and bathing beaches, the provincial emergency management department said.

More than 3,500 fishing boats have returned to ports and over 6,200 people, engaged in mariculture in offshore waters, have gone ashore to avoid danger.

Gales and rainfall brought by Lupit will continue in the next three days.

Heavy rain is expected to lash the southeastern part of Zhejiang, the eastern part of Fujian, most of Guangdong and the southeastern part of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Like this: Like Loading...