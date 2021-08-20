Spread the love



















Over 50 Members of NSUI Donate Blood to Mark 77th B-Day of Late Former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Mangaluru: A slew of programmes, including blood donation camps, sports and cultural events, were organized today, 20 August across the country to mark the 77th birth anniversary of late former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, the Indian Youth Congress. Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the prime minister of the country from 1984 to 1989, was born on August 20 in 1944. He was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during an election campaign in 1991.

The birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi is observed as ‘Sadbhavana Diwas’ by the Congress. The Indian Youth Congress workers across the country also paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on ’Sadhbhavana Diwas’. Many programmes like photo exhibitions, cultural and sports events, ‘Run for Nation’, Blood Donation Camps, among others, were held at the state, district, assembly and block levels,” as per Congress sources. Meanwhile, IYC national president Srinivas BV remembered Rajiv Gandhi for his vision of modern India and called him the “father of information technology and telecommunication revolution in the country”. “Rajiv Gandhi, who became the PM at the age of 40, created modern India. On his (Gandhi’s) initiative, the Indian telecommunication network was established. The network of telecommunications started from city to villages so that people of villages could also connect with the country and the world in terms of communication,” he had said in a statement.



And locally here in the Coastal City-Mangaluru, on Guidance of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) National Secretary Eric Stephen, NSUI State President Keerthi Ganesh and NSUI State General Secretaries, Our local Youth Icon Suhan Alva and Farooq Bayabe, along with NSUI District President Sawad Sullia organised BLOOD DONATION CAMP on the occasion of Late Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary in association with Indian Red Cross Society-Mangalore Chapter at Lady Goschen Hospital Mangaluru . Over 50 members of NSUI and volunteers donated blood for a good cause that would save many other lives. NSUI leaders Ansaruddin Salmara, Vinay Sindhya , Shawn Siri,Shonith Bangera ,Nikhil Shetty , Abdul Razi , Najeeb,Ayan ,Christon , Ajith , Thushar and others were present during the camp. .

While praising the efforts put in by Suhan Alva and his energetic team members of NSUI in arranging this Blood Donation Camp, where BLOOD is very much needed during this pandemic crisis, in conclusion, in my perspective, I would like to say -“If you are a blood donor, you are a hero/heroine to someone, somewhere, who received your gracious gift of life.’ All of us know that blood is a base of every human life; there is no life without blood. Blood is our prana, the power of life on earth. How true this saying is. We do not own the sun in the sky, yet more certainly, we can say the sun is ours because it gives and gives. The saying goes true, ‘Blood is meant to circulate. Pass it on.’ Maybe NSUI members and other volunteers have done little today to save a life, but surely it will save someone’s life in a greater way tomorrow.

“We should all know that the life of some patient is resting on a fraction of hope in quest of your gift of love. A life in the surgeon’s hand may be yours, so come forward to donate blood right away. When you donate blood, you save lives. Accidents and medical emergencies don’t take holidays—we need blood every minute, every day of the year. The blood you donate gives someone another chance at life. One day that someone may be a close relative, a friend, a loved one—or even you. A few drops of your blood can help a life to bloom. Blood it’s in you to give-So give from the heart today and the Life You Save Could Be Your Own. Blood donation will cost you nothing but it will save a life ! Life is waiting for a bag of blood from you. Be a LifeGuard. Give Blood to Save Life. And this was a well-thought project planned by NSUI to mark and pay respect to former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi!

