Over 600 St Aloysius College Students Join in Bengre Beach Clean Up as Part of ‘Clean India 2021-22’

Mangaluru: The ‘CLEAN INDIA 2021-2022’ campaign was launched here in Mangaluru at the Bengre Beach vicinity by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, joined by Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Premanand Shetty, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Dr Kumar IAS- Chief executive Officer-Zilla Panchayath; Nithin Kumar -President, KFDC, Govt of Karnataka; S P Patnaik- Regional director, NYKS-South; M N Nataraj- State Director, NYKS-Bengaluru; Hariram Shankar- DCP (Law & Order), Mangaluru; Smt Gayathri Nayak-Project Director-DUDC-DK; Chethan Bengre-MCC Corporator; Sathish Babu- JSW, Mangaluru; Fr Dr Praveen Martis SJ- Principal, St Aloysius College,Mangaluru; Dr Alwyn D’sa- Registrar, St Aloysius College; Vivek Alva- Managing trustee, Alva’s Education Institutions, Moodabidri; among others.

Following an oath administered by DC to follow the guidelines of Clean India to keep India/DK/Mangaluru Clean, the dignitaries showered flower petals on the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhai Patel. In his address to the thousand plus students gathered, mainly from St Aloysius College, Mangalore, and Alva’s Institutions, Moodabidri DC Dr Rajendra stressed on keeping the surroundings clean, not just today but throughout the year. “Clean India is not just a programme but it reflects the genuine concerns of common man and their resolve to address the issue head on. Therefore, ensuring cleanliness in the country in the 75th Years of independence becomes the responsibility of all of us as responsible citizens” added DC.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Fr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius College said, “Our college is happy to participate in this month long Clean India campaign, and our students from various associations of the college, including NSS have enthusiastically come forward with a motto to keep our surroundings clean and make India and Mangaluru Swachh. Our government is doing every bit to make sure that our country becomes cleaner and more hygienic by every passing day, and as responsible citizens, it is our duty to make sure that we do our bit to help with this noble mission. The cleanliness of our surroundings is our responsibility, not only when it comes to our houses but also when it comes to public places like parks, tourist attractions, and public toilets. The cleanliness in public places not only improves the standard of living of our countrymen but it also gives a very positive image about India to the tourists that visit us from foreign countries. Once again I am happy that our students have taken the pledge today to work for Cleaner India, dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru”

Country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav as a part of commemoration of its 75th year of India’s Independence. This is to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and its glorious history, people, culture and achievements. The Prime Minister while inaugurating the curtain raiser of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav on 12th March 2021, said that “The celebrations can be divided in five sub-heads – Freedom struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75, and Resolve at 75.” The Clean India Programme has been planned in the background of the above context and with a view to mobilize public opinion and ensure involvement of citizens of the country to participate voluntarily in this nationwide drive of waste collection and their disposal.

Swachata Abhiyan was launched by Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi ji during 2014 and since then, remarkably headway can be noticed in this regard. The NYKS initiative is continuation of initiative spearheaded by the Prime Minister with renewed focus and commitment. To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, Deptt. of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is undertaking the “Clean India”Program. The program is aimed at creating awareness, mobilization of people and ensuring their involvement in the Clean India initiative which is unique in terms of scale and participation.

The objective of Clean India campaign is – To organize activities to clean waste mainly Single Use Plastic waste throughout the country from 01st October to 31st October 2021.Program will be organized in all 6 lakh villages through NYKS affiliated Youth Clubs & NSS in all 744 Districts of the country; To involve all segments of society, Government organizations including PRIs and Non-Government Organizations to instill awareness and feeling of pride among citizens to keep their surroundings clean and waste free; To make the programmes People’s Movement through Jan Bhagidari; and To propagate the mantra of “Clean India: Safe India”.

The Programme Coverage will 6 Lakh Villages of 744 Districts across the country during One month ( 1st October -31st October 2021) cover, with the focus Area of the Program – Is Collection and disposal of waste – through collection drives and door to door campaign; Village Beautification- Maintenance and beautification drives for historical monuments and heritage sites, community centres, etc; Traditional Water Sources- Cleanliness and maintenance through Voluntary Work Camps-De-silting and Cleaning of Water Bodies. The Outcome of Clean India will be- Collection & disposal of 75 Lakh kg waste mainly plastic waste throughout the Country covering 744 Districts and 6 Lakh Villages; On an average, 10,080 kg waste per District will be collected. 620 Plain Area Districts will collect 11,000 kg waste per District whereas 124 Hilly Districts will collect 5484 kg waste per District.

The basic idea is to involve the local youth and village population to accept and internalize the programme, help, support and encourage the villagers and families to take up Clean India Programme. It may go a long way in the successful implementation of the programme in the identified villages with visible expected outcome.

In conclusion, in my perspective, one day of Clean India programme will not make a difference-it will just be a drama/Nataka, where a large group of students will involve in a massive clean up, and will be provided with T-shirts, Caps and other goodies including a sumptuous breakfast- and few days or one week later the cleaned up area is once again littered with pile of garbage. The mentality of the people needs to be changed-they should use their common sense when they are ready to litter. We have seen these kind of drive campaigns for years, and not much has changed when it comes to cleanliness. The amount of garbage seen around the Bengre vicinity proves how ignorant people are in this region, and all these programmes are nothing but ONE DAY NATAKA- and I mean it.

Cleanliness and Hygiene are not only for our personal belongings or our own homes, we need to make sure to keep our surroundings clean wherever we go. Just look at the Panambur Beach during the weekend, over 10,000 people show up, and if you look around on the beach you will hardly find any garbage or dust bins- so with no other option tourists have to litter their garbage on the sea shore or throw into the water.

Mahatma Gandhi had a dream of a cleaner and healthier India and he emphasized it time and again during his lifetime. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was a step towards fulfilling of this beautiful dream of the father of our nation, but the netas and officials who undertook the project have totally SCREWED it up, sitting in the comfort of their offices and doing nothing, enjoying their salary and incentives. Such is the present India, in its mission of Swachh Bharath. Even though PM Narendra Modi himself initiated the cleanliness drive at the beginning of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan to spread awareness about the mission and its importance since 2014, nothing much has accomplished, other than officials making money in the name of Swachh Bharath campaign, LIKE TODAY. Picking up the broom to clean the dirt, making Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a mass movement across the nation, the Prime Minister giving the mantra of ‘Na gandagi karenge, Na karne denge’ has turned out to be a JOKE!

A clean lifestyle doesn’t always mean the removal of dirt from our surroundings, it also means we should be more organized in our life. Organizing of our belongings, our time, and our thoughts can largely help in leading a happy and comfortable life. On a final note, give me a week time, the entire area cleaned at Bengre Beach will be filled with garbage- which is NOT SOMETHING NEW to the AREA as per the Bengre residents. So this Clean Up Drive is nothing but a JOKE and Drama, until the next Clean Up drive- but I appreciate the dedication and commitment put in by the students of St Aloysius College and Alva’s College- while the rest are IDIOTS, not to mention in particular. You guess it!

