Over 65% turnout in 2nd phase of panch bypolls in J&K

Srinagar: J&K State Election Commissioner K.K. Sharma on Wednesday informed that 65.54 per cent and 52.24 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of vacant panch and sarpanch bypolls held on Tuesday.

SEC informed that voting for the bypolls for panch vacant seats, held in 343 constituencies including 317 from Kashmir division and 26 from Jammu division in the second phase, began at 7 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. Total 34,578 (including 17,987 males and 16,591 females) out of 52,757 eligible voters exercised their franchise. Jammu division recorded 79.25 per cent voter turnout while Kashmir division recorded 63.92 per cent voter turnout.

For vacant sarpanch seats, 52.25 per cent polling was recorded in 83 constituencies including 62 from Kashmir and 21 from Jammu division. Total 55,672 electors (including 29,409 males and 26,263 females) out of 1,06,551, voted to choose their representatives. 71.19 per cent polling was registered in Jammu division while 44.72 per cent in Kashmir division.

In Jammu division, Jammu district recorded the highest voter turnout of 86.93 per cent and 79.21 per cent for panch and sarpanch bypolls, respectively. Whereas in Kashmir division, Bandipora topped the voter turnout for panch and sarpanch bypolls with 78.15 per cent and 74.20 per cent, respectively.

SEC said that the polling was peaceful and smooth across the UT.