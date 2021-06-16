Spread the love



















Over 7.5 mn fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Morocco



Rabat: The total number of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 reached 7,520,331 on Tuesday in Morocco, the Moroccan Ministry of Health said in a statement.

So far, a total of 9,368,046 first doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Morocco, said the statement.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccines, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s tally of Covid-19 infections rose to 524,475 as 476 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, while the total recoveries increased by 345 to 511,794, the statement said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Morocco rose by four to 9,217, while 210 people remained in intensive care units, it added.

