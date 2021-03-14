Spread the love



















Over a dozen East Delhi areas to face water shortage on Sunday



New Delhi: Water supply in several areas of East Delhi will continue to face shortage of water supply on Sunday due to repair work on supply line at Vikas Marg, the Delhi Jal Board said on Saturday.

The water supply remained affected on Saturday from early morning on Friday.

As per the information, the areas which will face water shortage are Laxmi Nagar, Shakarpur, Mangal Bazar, Ganesh Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Mandawali, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, 2 and 3, Trilokpuri and others.

The DJB on March 11 had issued an advisory for the people that due to the repair work of pipeline the water supply will remain affected from 10 a.m. on Friday to 10 a.m. on Saturday, however, water shortage remained affected till late night on Saturday also.

“The officials are working on it. DJB’s water tankers are supplying on demand basis in all affected areas,” said a DJB official, however, he was yet to confirm when exactly the supply will resume.