Over Rs 4K cr allocated for Uttarakhand rail projects: Goyal



New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday flagged off the Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Express Special Train that will run between Kotdwar in Uttarakhand and Delhi junction.

The Minister said that Rs 4,432 crore has been allocated to Uttarakhand for the railway projects in the Budget 2021-22, which is almost 23 times than the average Budget of 2009-14.

Goyal flagged off the train via video conferencing here, along with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and several other senior officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said that Kotdwar-Delhi route electrification is almost complete, and only 15 km stretch is pending which is expected to be completed by this month.

“After this, trains on electric traction will ply from Kotdwar to Delhi. It will also save the environment. Going forward all the trains will run on electric traction in entire Uttarakhand. This will ensure net zero carbon emission and protection of environment in the state,” the Minister said.

He said that railway projects in Uttarakhand are progressing well.

The Railway Minister said the three new lines projects are underway in Uttarakhand, the work of the railway line between Rishikesh and Karnprayag is progressing swiftly.

“Station development of Dehradun is planned at the cost of Rs 212 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention on Uttarakhand is the driving force behind the development that is sweeping Uttarakhand,” he said.

According to Railway Ministry officials, the train will connect Kotdwar with Delhi which will bring socio-economic development in the region.

Pilgrims visiting Siddhabali temple shall be benefitted with improved connectivity.

The officials said that the new Kotdwar-Delhi Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Express Daily Special train shall depart from Kotdwar at 3.50 p.m. and shall reach Delhi Junction at 10.20 p.m. while on return journey it shall depart from Delhi at 7 a.m. and reach Kotdwar at 1.40 p.m.

The new train has LHB Coaches which includes AC Chaircar, Chair Car coaches and two Generator coaches. It shall have stoppages at Najibabad Jn., Muazzampur Narain Jn., Bijnor, Haldaur, Chand Siau, Mandi Dhanaura, Gajraula, Hapur, Ghaziabad enroute in both directions.