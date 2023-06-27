Overflowing Manhole since 15 Days near KSRTC Bus Stand-Bejai Posing Health Risks



Mangaluru: While the Health Officers at Mangaluru City Corporation, and just a day ago, District health officer (DHO) Dr Kishore Kumar who had held a press meet at Mangaluru Press Club stated, “People should take precautionary measures and be aware of various vector-borne diseases since these diseases are becoming more prevalent in our district. Monsoon season is a challenging period as mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. As many as 56 malaria cases and 24 cases of dengue are registered in the district. By ignoring stagnant water in the surroundings, humans have entirely contributed to the spread of malaria. The symptoms of malaria are high temperature, headache, muscle pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. There is no immediate cure for dengue”.

Well said by the DHO, however, has he or his staff gone around the City to see the overflowing drainage/manholes, openly flowing sewage drainage etc- I bet not. So what’s the point in having a press meet for the sake of a publicity stunt? Anyways, as they say, better late than, it would be nice if the DHO and the health officers at MCC take the necessary action in rectifying the overflowing manhole near Bejai which has been putting people/residents in hardship and creating health hazards. The stink is unbearable and there are students, office goers, and shop owners who are facing the brunt of this hazardous menace.

Passengers who arrive from out of town at the KSRTC bus stand in Bejai are welcomed by the stink and the mess, and many have to walk in that dirty water which has been flowing all along the side of the street. Many have to cover their mouth to prevent the stench emanating from the untreated sewage. The staff of a finance company located in that area are facing a hard time, and are worried about getting affected with diseases. Even customers are reluctant to visit their business. A shop owner said that overflowing was common during heavy rains, however, this overflow is happening without any rains, and the sewage has been flowing for days, and no officials from MCC, nor our area ward corporator care about it.

Yet another resident said that this overflow of sewage sind days, has contaminated many wells in this area, and shops and homes on the stretch of Sri Devi College road are causing health risks to many, especially senior citizens. ” A few residents have suffered from mild diarrhoea due to the contamination of drinking water sources. But no help from the concerned authorities, whatsoever” complained an elderly man. It’s ignorant on the part of MCC officials to neglect such a health hazard situation putting the health and lives of the people/residents at risk, he added.

A restaurant owner said that even though work has been started to repair the manhole, it has been going at a snail’s pace, and no one is bothered whether the shop owners or commuters are facing the brunt of this mess. Meanwhile, the area corporator Sudheer Shetty Kannur had said that the decades-old narrow pipe had collapsed resulting in the clogging of the manhole. ” We are replacing the old narrow pipe with a 12-inch pipe which may cost around Rs 50 lakhs. While we are trying to speed up the work, with complaints from nearby flat owners about the noise we had to stop the work after dusk. But efforts are put in to rectify the issue at the earliest” said Sudheer.

Overflowing sewage has turned a low-lying area into a pond. There is no provision to drain out sewage and water accumulated on the road, which makes it difficult for commuters, especially schoolchildren and college students to use the stretch. The condition has worsened after and during rain when the road is submerged in knee-deep water. Speeding vehicles splash sewage water on pedestrians. A girl student of Sri Devi College said that before she enters the classroom she has to wash her footwear and feet, due to the stagnant water.

” Foul smell emanating from this affects health society residents. It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects. We fear an imminent outbreak of malaria, dengue and other water-borne diseases. Many families are staying in and around the area and their health and safety are at stake. Complaints were made quite a few times, to solve the problem, but nothing happened,” added yet another daily commuter using the street.

Like this: Like Loading...