Overflowing Water from MSCL Unscientific Drainage Enters Shops in Milagres Mansion  

Overflowing Water from Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) Unscientific Drainage Enters Shops in New Milagres Mansion/Centre

Mangaluru: Once again heavy rainfall early Saturday 30 July morning led to flooding in various parts of the City, and due to unscientific drainage work done by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) on Milagres Cross Road and opposite Milagres road resulted in water gushing out from the drainage lids which entered into a bunch of shops located in the Milagres Centre.

Owners and staff of these businesses were shocked to see water enter and ruin their products which were stocked on the floor. Speaking to Team Mangalorean John Monteiro, who owns two shops in Milagres Mansion, namely Milagres Company and Shetty Traders said, “Every time it rains we have this problem, but this morning it was worst, with lots of rainwater gushing out of the newly constructed drainage had entered into our shops. I had informed this problem to the MCC and MSCL long ago, but they have turned a blind eye. Lots of goods inside my shops have been totally damaged due to water flooding, and I am hoping at least now, our area ward corporator will direct MCC or MSCL to rectify the problem so that we don’t feel the brunt during the next flooding due to heavy rains”.

Also speaking Dheeraj of Quality Corner Shop said, “I opened my shop a bit late today since we had flooding around our house due to overflow of drainage. Since the rains had stopped when I reached my shop, the water had already drained out but had damaged a few of the items inside the shop kept on the floor. When the drainage and footpath work was completed a few months ago, I had complained about the footpath which was totally unplanned, with chances of water entering the shops during monsoon. And now we are seeing the results, thereby putting us into inconveniences and loss of goods. Hoping that the concerned authorities will look into this situation and do the needful so that we won’t have such problems again”.

Water had also entered Konkan Traders, also a cake shop, Travel agency, among others. This area is not new to waterlogging. Traders having shops in the lower part of Milagres Centre fear that water could enter their shops again when it rains heavy, and even though they have been knocking on the doors of MCC to get things fixed to avoid post-rain damages, had their hearts in their mouth this morning (Saturday) as waterlogging intensified and stagnant water burying their toes.

The shoulder drains have not been maintained properly. Every time MCC workers clean the drains, they remove silt and garbage from inside and dump the same on the sides. They say that they will remove it once it dries out, but that never happens,” said a shop owner. Silt mixed with debris dumped by the roadside had hardened, obstructing the flow of rainwater into the drains. Traders said that at many spots, the footpath is at a height, making rainwater to get stranded near their shops, and many times entering their shops.

Even though many senior civic officials have visited the place, they are aware of the plight of this stretch, but nothing has been done about it. Even a few minutes of rain causes flooding on this street, putting us in trouble. Traders say every time it rains, the manhole overflows, leaving those visiting the area with their feet in sewage water.

Like this: Like Loading...