Overloaded Trucks Expose Public to Danger & also Damage Roads, say Local Truck Owners

Mangaluru: If you stand near the Nanthoor Junction or the Kankanady flyover junction, you will be surprised to see a bunch of trucks hauling goods that are beyond the permitted limits, and no one has stopped them from doing it, especially when police are involved in bribes. It is kind of scary to look at these overloaded trucks plying on the Highways, and some on the City streets.

Following the accident, of an overloaded truck at Donigal in Hassan district, the Dakshina Kannada Truck Owners Association raised concern over the movement of overloaded trucks and the damage caused to the roads due to it, which exposes the public to danger.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Sunil D’Souza, president of Dakshina Kannada Truck Owners Association said, “On Friday a vehicle carrying three steel coils, that was moving from Mangaluru to Hassan, met with an accident. While one steel coil fell on the road, the other two fell into a steep valley. The truck was carrying nearly 30 tonnes of excess load. I urge the state government to take action against overloaded trucks, especially those moving between Mangaluru and Hassan on NH-75″.

D’Souza further said, “While we have repeatedly tried to draw the attention of the government, to keep a tab on the movement of overloaded trucks, it is learnt that the truck that met with an accident was carrying a load of 68 tonnes, as against its carrying capacity of 36 tonnes. The passing tonnage for this truck, as per RTO norms, was only 35 tonnes. Fortunately, no vehicles were passing by at the time of the accident. There was a traffic jam for a few hours after the locals did not allow the truck owner to take away the coil. It has come to our notice that trucks are overloaded with coils from Mangalore Port to Tumakuru, that go via Mangaluru, Bantwal, Puttur, Sakleshpur, and Hassan”.

“Last year, the president of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association, G R Shanmugappa, had visited Mangaluru, following which the administration had issued directions to stop the movement of overloaded trucks from Mangaluru. Despite that, no strict action has been taken on the issue, he said, accusing the transporters of paying huge bribes for clearing their way.

