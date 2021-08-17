Spread the love



















Overseas Job Fraud in Mangaluru, One more Agent Arrested in Bengaluru

Mangaluru: The Bunder police have arrested one more person in connection with the overseas job fraud case in Bengaluru on August 17.

The arrested has been identified as Kevin Anchan from Bengaluru.

The incident came to light when a woman from Kavoor filed a complaint in the Bunder police station after the owner of ‘Jireh Pathway Abroad’, Jeri Sikha refused to return the money which she had paid by pledging her gold to go to Europe.

When the woman approached Jeri Sikha’s, “Jireh Pathway Abroad” office for an overseas job, Jeri assured her of a vacancy in Europe with a salary of Rs 3.5 lakh per month including the work visa and demanded Rs 5.5 lakh. She then pledged her gold ornaments in the bank and secured a loan. The woman later handed over Rs 1 lakh cash to Jeri Sikha and transferred another Rs 1 lakh to his office bank account.

The woman after some time read the news of Mangaluru City police warning overseas job aspirants to be careful of the fake job recruitment agencies/agents. After going through the list of the authorised recruitment agents released by the Protector of Emigrants (POE), the woman came to know that Jeri’s agency was not an authorised recruitment agency and asked Jeri to return her money. When Jeri refused to return the money, the woman filed a complaint against him at the Bunder police station.

Based on her complaint the Bunder police arrested Jeri Sikha on August 16. During investigations, Jeri revealed that he had paid the money to Kevin Anchan in Bengaluru for overseas jobs to his clients. On August 17, the Bunder police arrested Kevin in Bengaluru and brought him to Mangaluru.

On August 17, both Jeri and Kevin were produced before the court where they were sent to police custody for 10 days.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that 25 candidates have paid for the visa to Jeri Sikha in Mangaluru.

