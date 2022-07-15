Overwhelming Welcome & Felicitation to Cyclist Brajesh Sharma at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: Young Cyclist 36-year-old Brajesh Sharma from Morena, Madhya Pradesh on a NATION-WIDE MISSION to bring awareness on SINGLE-USE PLASTIC and ORGANIC FARMING, who had made a pit-stop in Mangaluru a couple of days ago, was given a overwhelming welcome and felicitation during a programme organized by St Aloysius College, Mangaluru on Thursday, 14 July 2022 at the Saanadhiya Hall in College.

Brajesh Sharma hailing from Sikroda in Morena district-Madhya Pradesh began his nation-wide “Bharat Paryatan ” mission on 17 September 2019 from Gandhinagar, Gujarat to bring awareness on SINGLE-USE PLASTIC and ORGANIC FARMING, after completing 36,000 kms made a stop a couple of days ago, so far covering nine states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, and moving forward into places in Karnataka state. During his journey, he visits schools and colleges to create awareness of Organic farming and single-use plastic.

Cyclist BRAJESH SHARMA

During his journey he had interacted with thousands of school and college students in an effort to convince them of the benefits of organic farming and the dangers of single-use plastic. Unfortunately, when he landed in Mangalore, schools/colleges in DK/Mangaluru had rain holidays due to incessant rainfall , thus he couldn’t schedule any programme in the City. Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean after contacting Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal of St Aloysius College to arrange a programme to felicitate Brajesh, he readily agreed.

Brajesh having a Bond with Campus Dog ‘BLACKY’ -the ‘Man’s/Students Best Freind’!

Having arrived at the College campus this morning ( 14 July) around 11 am he was whole-heartedly and overwhelmingly welcomed by the Principal; Registrar of the College Dr Alwyn D’sa, and other Directors and faculties of the college. Brajesh who is a dog lover also fed the college campus dog “Blacky’ with a packet of biscuits, and the happy “Man’s Best Friend” followed Brajesh wagging its tail till the college building entrance. The welcome address and introduction of Brajesh Sharma was done by Dr Alwyn D’sa, followed by Brajesh narrating his experience of his journey so far, before reaching Mangaluru post 36,000 kms pedalling on his crusade for a good cause.

Addressing the audience Sharma said, “Even though the state governments have banned and issued orders on single-use plastic, people are still abusing it. The ban has not completely come into effect at the ground-level, and in order to bring awareness in this regard I took up this crusade explaining to school and college students to stop the need for shunning single-use plastic as one of the means towards conserving the environment. Counting kilometres was not my goal; instead, I wish to spend more time with students and farmers explaining the benefits of environmental conservation, organic farming and other activities that protect nature,”

“I am happy that I have interacted with more than 30 lakh students and nine lakh farmers since I began my journey on various issues. I have noted that when kids are enlightened, they will naturally urge their parents to shun single-use plastic. It should be also noted that the country’s core strength lies in rural India and organic farming and both should not be disturbed. My aim is to reach as many children, adults and farmers, and see that my campaign against Single-Use plastic and Organic farming is proven fruitful and successful. I am thankful to Alfie of Mangalorean.com for arranging this interaction, and also thank the college Principal and his colleagues for giving me a chance to interact with you all” added Sharma. (MORE ON HIS SPEECH CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW)

Greeted by Rector of St Aloysius institutions Fr MELWIN PINTO SJ….

…and by Octogenarian “CHICKY/SAMOSA AJJA”

Also speaking on the occasion, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal of St Aloysius College said, “I am really delighted to have Brajesh amongst us, who has taken a great initiative in bringing awareness on single-use plastic, Organic Farming, and other environmental issues. Our college has been eco-friendly in keeping our campus clean and green, and our college was ranked third among ’India’s best maintained campuses’ under the Swacch campus scheme of Government of India, and the ranking was announced by Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Prakash Javdekar, on 1 October 2018 in New Delhi”

“To get this award the parameters included were cleanliness on campus, green initiatives, environmental protection measures, sufficient toilets (and their maintenance), canteen maintenance, hostels, clean drinking water, green audit, energy conservation, waste management system and waste recycling, and we are still maintaining them, to keep our campus clean and green. On behalf of the management I thank Brajesh Sharma for spreading the message on a clean environment” added Fr Martis Sj. (MORE ON HIS SPEECH CLICK ON VIDEO BELOW)

The vote of thanks and compering the programme very eloquently was done by Roshan of 107.9 Sarang Radio of St Aloysius College. Following the programme Brajesh visited the Radio station, and toured the campus, including the St Aloysius College Chapel.