Owaisi is a ‘political terrorist’: UP BJP MLA



Ballia (UP): BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, known for making controversial remarks, has termed AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, a ‘political terrorist’ and accused him of trying to instigate and break the society.

The MLA also said that President’s rule may be imposed in West Bengal soon.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Bairia assembly segment, Singh said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader should have faith in India’s secularism till Hindus are in majority.

“Owaisi is a political terrorist. It is his intention to instigate and break the society,” the MLA said.

The BJP MLA further said West Bengal was “going the Jammu and Kashmir way” and the central government was monitoring the situation there.

“It is possible that President’s rule may be imposed in West Bengal,” he said.

