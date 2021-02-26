Spread the love



















Owaisi slams Trinamool Congress for ‘double standards’



Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress government over denial of permission to his party to hold a rally in Kolkata.

He alleged that Trinamol Congress was indulging in doublespeak and hypocrisy. “Trinamool leaders talk big in Parliament on democracy, freedom of expression and dissent but they have double standards. They talk one thing in Delhi and do the opposite in Bengal,” the Hyderabad MP told reporters.

Owaisi wanted to know why he was being denied the permission to hold the public rally despite his application being in order. He said after the code of conduct comes into effect, his All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will urge the Election Commission to immediately transfer the police officials because if they continue, elections can’t be held there in free and fair manner.

“It is unfortunate that Trinamool government is not allowing us. We may win or lose but you are not allowing us to present our viewpoint. When I can go to Gujarat and speak against Modi, Amit Shah, the BJP and the RSS, why can’t I do in Bengal. I have the right to present my viewpoint. The Constitution has given me the right. How can you stop,” he asked.

Owaisi reminded the Trinamool that power is not eternal and that what goes around comes around. He recalled that when Congress was in power in Maharashtra and Akhilesh Yadav was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, they used to do the same to AIMIM.

“If I want to hold public meeting, why are you not allowing me. When Modi, Amit Shah, Nadda, Congress, CPI-M and others can hold meetings, why can’t we,” he asked.

Owaisi questioned the silence of those secular and liberal people who applaud Trinamool leaders’ speech in Parliament.

He also claimed that there is a churning in Muslim minority, especially among youth that “we should be politically relevant and that we should have a political leadership”.

On possible alliance with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal, he said talks were on with them. The MP said he respected Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui of Furfura Sharif. He pointed out that Peerzada on Wednesday issued a statement declaring his support for AIMIM.

“But his brother Naushad is the party chairman. I can’t say what decision he takes (on the alliance),” Owaisi added.

Referring to his party’s performance in municipal polls in Gujarat, he said despite 20-day campaign, it won 7 seats in Ahmedabad and in 15 other seats where it lost, it garnered substantial votes.

Owasi defended his visit to Gujarat and AIMIM’s participation in municipal polls there saying it will strengthen democracy. “When the Home Minister and several Union Ministers can come here (Hyderabad) for municipal elections, shouldn’t I go there. I should go to strengthen the party and democracy.”

Stating that there is a political vacuum in Gujarat, Owaisi said MIM and Chhotubhai Vasava’s Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) will continue their alliance in next Assembly elections and try to fill the vacuum.