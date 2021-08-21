Spread the love



















Owen Wilson used to think about death a lot

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Owen Wilson, who attempted suicide in August 2007, started to think about death after turning 11, but he never spoke to his parents about it.

“As a kid, there’s a lot of things that you think about. Death – that kind of landed with me when I was about 11. And I don’t remember ever talking with my parents about it,” said the actor.

Owen added: “Although I do remember one time saying to my dad – and I remember exactly where in the house – saying, ‘I worry about dying,’ and seeing my dad turn away and catch himself. And I was surprised to see that reaction.”

Owen’s older brother Andrew temporarily moved in with him after his suicide attempt 14 years ago. And at times, Owen says he’s felt the need to “hang on” in life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Sometimes it seems like life is being played by Gene Hackman in ‘Hoosiers’. Tough but fair. He’s going to demand a lot, but if you play as a team and do your job, things work out. That’s a good feeling. Things make sense,” he told Esquire magazine.

“But of course sometimes life seems to be played by Tom Hardy in ‘The Revenant’, some nightmarish guy trying to kill you, where even if you get the upper hand, he’s still going to be there at the end whispering, ‘This ain’t gonna bring your boy back’ or your dad back or any good times from your past back. Or whatever,” Owen added.

“And when life’s being played by that guy, you just gotta hang on and wait for it to pass.”

The actor is now in a better, much more “lucky place” in his life.

He said: “I’ve been in sort of a lucky place of feeling pretty appreciative of things. I know everything’s kind of up and down, but when you get on one of these waves, you’ve gotta ride it as long as you can.

“I’ve just felt – yeah. Feeling pretty grateful. Well, grateful’s one of those words that get used all the time. Appreciative. Of, you know, stuff.”

