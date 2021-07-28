Spread the love



















Own up ward, village secretariats, Andhra CM tells officials



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called upon senior officials to own up the ward and village secretariat form of governance and called it a brainchild of the state.

He said these secretariats should be monitored properly and made accountable.

Reddy made these remarks during spandana video conference and gave instructions to district collectors, superintendents of police (SPs) and other officials on a wide range of issues including village secretariats, RBKs, e-cropping, housing and other welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister directed district collectors, joint collectors, municipal commissioners, ITDA project officers and sub collectors to own up the village and ward secretariats and conduct timely inspections to improve their efficiency.

He ordered district collectors to inspect them twice week and joint collectors, municipal commissioners, ITDA POs and sub-collectors to visit village and ward secretariats four times a week.

“Only 733 inspections were conducted against the 1,098 inspections, which is only 66.75 per cent,” the CM noted.

According to Reddy, collectors and joint collectors have performed well in this aspect while the rest underperformed.

“Without field level supervision, the problem would not be known. The performance of some officials is not up to the mark and unacceptable,” he said.

The CM highlighted all these officials as his eyes and ears who must go for inspections at the ground level.

“The most important thing is that we work together as a team, as you are my hands, eyes and ears,” he said.

Further, Reddy felt bad for giving memos to some officials and termed it as giving a self-memo on his own performance.

“Ensure all the village secretariats and ward secretariats are following SOPs and are available to the public from 3 pm to 5 pm to address the grievances,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...