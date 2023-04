Owner of Mangalore Baking Company Oshin Pereira Passes Away in Thailand

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a budding entrepreneur Oshin Pereira (26) passed away during Scuba diving in Thailand on April 11.

Oshin Pereira was the daughter of the late Oscar Martin Pereira and Olivia Pereira from Gorigudda.

According to sources Oshin had gone to Thailand on vacation. The tragedy occurred while she was Scuba Diving in Thailand.

More details are awaited.

