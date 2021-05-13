Spread the love



















Oxygen cylinder rates capped in Gurugram



Gurugram: To ensure proper delivery of oxygen cylinders to the Covid patients at their doorsteps, the Gurugram District Magistrate has issued orders to fix the rate of cylinders. Now, a small cylinder (B type) will cost Rs 80, big cylinder (D type) will cost Rs 250, while the delivery charge will be Rs 100.

An individual ordering the B-type small cylinder will have to pay Rs 180 (including the delivery charge) and anyone who gets D-type big cylinder shipped will have to pay Rs 350.

The order is expected to come as a relief to the Covid patients in Gurugram. It is also likely to stop the black marketing of oxygen cylinders.

It may be noted that the state government has recently launched online portal — oxygenhry.in — for oxygen cylinder booking.