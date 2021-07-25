Spread the love



















Oxygen Express to supply LMO to Bangladesh for first time



New Delhi: An Oxygen Express train of the Indian Railways will supply 200 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh in 10 containers, the Ministry of Railways said on Saturday.

A Railway Ministry statement said that this is the first time that the Oxygen Express will be put into operation to a neighbouring country.

It said that on Saturday, an indent was placed at Tata in Chakradharpur Division under South Eastern Railway to transport 200 MT of LMO to Benapole in Bangladesh.

It further said that the loading of 200 MT of LMO in 10 containers has been completed.

The Railways started operating Oxygen Express trains on April 24 this year amid the second wave of the Covid pandemic to provide respite to the states requiring medical oxygen.

More than 35,000 MT of LMO has been transported to 15 states so far using around 480 Oxygen Express trains.

